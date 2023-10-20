Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 3,190 Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $429,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI opened at $44.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.09 and a 12-month high of $48.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

