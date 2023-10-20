Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Sells $326,772.00 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 1.3 %

DAL opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $49.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Several research firms have commented on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 399.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,665,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $934,904,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 37,660.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,942,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,640,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,660,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,919 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

