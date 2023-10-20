Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Southern by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Southern by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock opened at $66.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.07. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,674,744. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock worth $1,459,055 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

