William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 1.09%.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Down 1.1 %

WMPN stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.69 million, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of -0.03. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

About William Penn Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in William Penn Bancorporation by 85.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.