William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 1.09%.
William Penn Bancorporation Stock Down 1.1 %
WMPN stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.69 million, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of -0.03. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
About William Penn Bancorporation
William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.
