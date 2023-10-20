Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08), RTT News reports. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.
Crown Castle Stock Performance
Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49.
Crown Castle Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.89.
Crown Castle Company Profile
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
