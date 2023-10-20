Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.08 EPS

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08), RTT News reports. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $153.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.49.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,538,658,000 after acquiring an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after acquiring an additional 118,306 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,870,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,634,000 after acquiring an additional 212,147 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $752,573,000 after acquiring an additional 136,305 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.89.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

