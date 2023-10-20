Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Equifax Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EFX opened at $179.01 on Friday. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $240.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.17.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total value of $503,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.38, for a total value of $1,409,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,902 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,864.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,912,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Equifax from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.13.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

