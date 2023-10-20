WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 26 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628,115 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38,447.0% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 920,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 918,114 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,866,000 after acquiring an additional 123,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VGT stock opened at $417.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $303.58 and a 1-year high of $462.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.11.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.