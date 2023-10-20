Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,180 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $8.03 on Friday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $8.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.