Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Corteva by 93,588.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 322,957,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,505,438,000 after acquiring an additional 322,612,318 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,936,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Corteva by 52.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,950,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Corteva had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.35.

In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.97 per share, for a total transaction of $105,940.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,364.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

