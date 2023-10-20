BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 152.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,802,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,181,000 after buying an additional 580,744 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,308,000 after buying an additional 429,486 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 775,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 149,904 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 621,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DSU opened at $9.96 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $10.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

