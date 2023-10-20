Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Diversified LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $127.85 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.61 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.30.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.