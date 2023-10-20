WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 8.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 871,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 71,180 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 59,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 86,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 25.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 172,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 34,644 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,858,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

GSG opened at $22.61 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.71.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

