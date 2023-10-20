Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $203.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $213.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.22 and a 52-week high of $229.34. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

