First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB) Shares Acquired by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 331,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 181,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 48,856 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 155,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 73,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $2,594,000.

Shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $20.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.05. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07.

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

