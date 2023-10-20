Analyzing Brenntag (BNTGF) & Its Peers

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) is one of 121 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Brenntag to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Brenntag pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Brenntag pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 94.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brenntag and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brenntag N/A N/A 32.41 Brenntag Competitors $2.97 billion $202.38 million -7.71

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brenntag’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Brenntag. Brenntag is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

48.2% of Brenntag shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Brenntag and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenntag 0 0 0 0 N/A Brenntag Competitors 825 2995 3697 14 2.39

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 54.35%. Given Brenntag’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brenntag has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Brenntag and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenntag N/A N/A N/A Brenntag Competitors -19.79% -35.45% -3.17%

Summary

Brenntag beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including nutrition, pharma, personal care, water treatment, and lubricants; and home, industrial, and institutional markets, as well as coatings and constructions, polymers, and rubber industries. The company was founded in 1874 and is based in Essen, Germany.

