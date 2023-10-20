Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:WFC opened at $41.16 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $150.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
