Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $321,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 15,742.6% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.33. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $63.30 and a 1 year high of $71.99.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.