Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 90,363.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 98,398,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,456,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,289,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $259,703,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 683,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,566,000 after acquiring an additional 363,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,099,000 after acquiring an additional 320,018 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.74.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total transaction of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total transaction of $1,045,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,179 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE VEEV opened at $202.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.59. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.76 and a twelve month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.