WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,145 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.10 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.13.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

