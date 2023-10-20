Analyzing Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO) and BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

BellRing Brands has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingo Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $1.57 billion 3.64 $82.30 million $1.14 38.23 Tingo Group $146.04 million 1.10 -$47.07 million N/A N/A

This table compares BellRing Brands and Tingo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Tingo Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BellRing Brands and Tingo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 0 13 0 3.00 Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BellRing Brands currently has a consensus price target of $41.62, indicating a potential downside of 4.51%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Tingo Group.

Profitability

This table compares BellRing Brands and Tingo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 9.73% -44.58% 22.38% Tingo Group 12.76% 47.85% 19.01%

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Tingo Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels. BellRing Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. engages in the financial technology and agri-fintech businesses delivering financial inclusion and financial upliftment to rural farming communities in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company operates through Verticals and Technology, Online Stock Trading, Comprehensive Platform Service segments. Its platform service through use of smartphones device as a service and pre-loaded platform product; Nwassa platform, a digital agriculture ecosystem that empowers rural farmers and agri-businesses; and insurance platform, an online automobile insurance after-market service to connect automobile insurance customers with auto repair shops and auto wash stores nationwide, as well as provide customers auto membership services, including online gas card recharge, online shopping, insurance claim settlements, roadside assistance, car wash appointment and maintenance and promotion coupons, insurance loyalty points, and other related supporting services for insurance members. The company also offers TingoPay, a B2C and B2B fintech platform and super-app that offers payment services, an e-wallet, foreign exchange, and merchant services; Tingo Foods, a food processing business that processes raw foods into finished products such as rice, pasta, and noodles; and Tingo DMCC, a commodity trading platform and agricultural commodities export business. In addition, it provides Magpie Invest, a proprietary technology investment trading platform offers margin financing services, as well as offers smart phone leasing, an agri-marketplace, airtime top ups, utility payment services, bill-pay and e-wallet, insurance products, and access to finance and lending services. The company was formerly known as MICT, Inc. and changed its name to Tingo Group, Inc. in February 2023. Tingo Group, Inc. is based in Montvale, New Jersey.

