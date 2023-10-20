McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,645,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 49,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,189,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $453.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $433.13 and its 200-day moving average is $407.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $331.75 and a 12-month high of $465.90.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $457.54.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,831 shares of company stock valued at $33,145,697 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

