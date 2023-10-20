Financial Contrast: VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) vs. Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and VersaBank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $91.56 million 1.98 $24.71 million $6.69 4.78 VersaBank $102.93 million 1.88 $17.60 million $0.98 7.62

Private Bancorp of America has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VersaBank. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VersaBank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VersaBank has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

5.4% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of VersaBank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 34.18% 20.69% 1.64% VersaBank 16.96% 10.00% 0.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Private Bancorp of America and VersaBank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 2 0 3.00 VersaBank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Private Bancorp of America currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 29.69%. VersaBank has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than VersaBank.

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats VersaBank on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. In addition, the company offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as working capital lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

