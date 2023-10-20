Everipedia Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Everipedia token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $61.12 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 17,022,926,376 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official website is iq.wiki. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQ (IQ) is a cryptocurrency designed to build a more intelligent future through artificial intelligence and blockchain technology. It powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency and blockchain encyclopedia, and integrates AI for article summarization. The token serves as a governance and DeFi mechanism, enabling IQ stakers to influence platform decisions. BrainDAO manages the IQ token and maintains a treasury of IQ tokens, stablecoins, NFTs, and other digital assets. IQ holders can participate in the HiIQ staking system and receive rewards for contributing to the encyclopedia. The maximum supply of IQ tokens is capped at 21 billion. The project began in 2018 with an airdrop to EOS holders, ensuring broad distribution.”

