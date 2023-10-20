Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $593.10.

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Humana from $530.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Humana alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Humana

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $522.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $487.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.70. The firm has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.83 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Humana by 102,197.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,241,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,920,592,000 after acquiring an additional 13,228,377 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,667,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,722,338,000 after buying an additional 44,518 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,342,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,564,703,000 after buying an additional 486,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after buying an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after buying an additional 366,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

(Get Free Report

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.