Analysts Set Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Target Price at $15.00

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

XHR stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $271.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after purchasing an additional 993,790 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 828,429 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 42.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,441,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,055,000 after purchasing an additional 729,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 570.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 765,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,012,000 after purchasing an additional 651,287 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

