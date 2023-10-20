Brokerages Set Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Target Price at $190.47

Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.47.

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total value of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $99,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,925 shares in the company, valued at $26,970,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Seagen by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $214.97 on Friday. Seagen has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $217.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.58.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

