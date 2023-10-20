EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

In related news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 465,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Alaina K. Brooks sold 35,023 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $420,276.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 465,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,585,832. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 40,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,886.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,609 shares of company stock worth $2,488,014 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. EnLink Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

