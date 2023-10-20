Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Lear from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lear from $164.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,598,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank C. Orsini sold 12,332 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $1,916,392.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,260. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $130.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.05. Lear has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Lear’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

