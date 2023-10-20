Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $22.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts have commented on EVRI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on Everi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Everi from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Everi alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EVRI

Insider Activity at Everi

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

In related news, CEO Randy L. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.27 per share, with a total value of $71,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,815.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Everi by 60.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everi by 34.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 52.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 6.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $11.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.69 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.28. Everi has a twelve month low of $11.19 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Everi had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Everi will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

About Everi

(Get Free Report

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.