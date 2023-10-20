C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29) Insider Purchases A$18,288.58 in Stock

C29 Metals Limited (ASX:C29 – Get Free Report) insider Jeremy King bought 254,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$18,288.58 ($11,575.05).
Jeremy King also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 31st, Jeremy King purchased 111,500 shares of C29 Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$8,920.00 ($5,645.57).
C29 Metals Price Performance
About C29 Metals
