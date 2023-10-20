Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $2.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.08.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Invitae to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invitae by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,942,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 679,672 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,624,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,196,000 after purchasing an additional 544,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,323,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after buying an additional 604,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,811,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 348,802 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,551,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 647,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. Invitae has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.78.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 161.92% and a negative return on equity of 6,100.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

