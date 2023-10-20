QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.57.

QS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on QuantumScape from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen cut QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 76,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $524,272.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 76,648 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $524,272.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 69,309 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $485,163.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 353,801 shares of company stock worth $2,430,414 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 25.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 10.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 6.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QS stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. QuantumScape has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.25 and a quick ratio of 19.25.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

