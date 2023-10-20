Matson (NYSE:MATX) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $86.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Matson has a 52-week low of $56.51 and a 52-week high of $97.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Matson will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,537,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matson news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $883,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,267 shares in the company, valued at $19,537,876.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kuuhaku T. Park sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $205,119.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,935.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,915 shares of company stock worth $2,175,317. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Matson by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Matson in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

