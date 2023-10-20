Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an initiates rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, 3M reissued an initiates rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.73.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of FCX stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.06.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $454,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $355,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,495,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,379,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630,991 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $117,323,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $113,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.