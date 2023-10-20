Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $43.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $158,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,227 shares of company stock valued at $7,021,655. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

