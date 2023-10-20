BMO Capital Markets Raises JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $171.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $145.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $422.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $115.65 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $40.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,243,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,360,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,901 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,141,876,000 after acquiring an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,367,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,212,000 after buying an additional 1,057,041 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

