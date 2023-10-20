Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LECO. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Lincoln Electric from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.57.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $174.28 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a one year low of $126.44 and a one year high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.31 and its 200 day moving average is $182.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.12. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 31.26%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,283.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $204,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 8,962 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $1,794,819.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,283.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after acquiring an additional 38,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

