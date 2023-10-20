Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

MRVL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.35.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of MRVL opened at $50.69 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of -115.20, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,737 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,708.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $118,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,000 shares of company stock worth $5,537,160 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.6% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 273,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,819,000 after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter worth $38,595,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

