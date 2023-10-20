Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.45.

Several research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,931,795,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after purchasing an additional 862,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,771,000 after purchasing an additional 841,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.67. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $156.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.