Brokerages Set ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Target Price at $76.83

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.83.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OGS shares. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

OGS stock opened at $66.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. ONE Gas has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $89.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.80.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $398.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in ONE Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in ONE Gas by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $872,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

