WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,064.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,064.63 ($13.00).
A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.39) to GBX 1,245 ($15.21) in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.39) to GBX 1,200 ($14.66) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.38) to GBX 800 ($9.77) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.27) to GBX 1,150 ($14.05) in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPP
WPP Stock Down 1.2 %
WPP Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,959.18%.
Insider Transactions at WPP
In other WPP news, insider Simon Dingemans acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.02) per share, with a total value of £32,800 ($40,063.52). Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.