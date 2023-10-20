WPP plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 1,064.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,064.63 ($13.00).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPP. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.39) to GBX 1,245 ($15.21) in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,260 ($15.39) to GBX 1,200 ($14.66) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 850 ($10.38) to GBX 800 ($9.77) in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,250 ($15.27) to GBX 1,150 ($14.05) in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

WPP stock opened at GBX 692.60 ($8.46) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.82. WPP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 691 ($8.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,082 ($13.22). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 745.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 831.22. The stock has a market cap of £7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 1,431.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,959.18%.

In other WPP news, insider Simon Dingemans acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 820 ($10.02) per share, with a total value of £32,800 ($40,063.52). Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

