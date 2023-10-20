Brokerages Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Target Price at $102.91

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.91.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE PRU opened at $93.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.54. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 11.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.