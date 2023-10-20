Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPL. BMO Capital Markets set a C$50.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. ATB Capital set a C$53.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup set a C$42.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of TSE:PPL opened at C$42.22 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$38.79 and a 1-year high of C$49.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of C$2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.0772595 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 55.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.8 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.