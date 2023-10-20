Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.38.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Immunocore Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Immunocore by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,375,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,343 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 2nd quarter worth $31,257,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth $21,067,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Immunocore by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,950,000 after purchasing an additional 270,636 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $12,625,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMCR stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.16. Immunocore has a fifty-two week low of $44.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 27.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.39 million. Analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

