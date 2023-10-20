RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.81.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get RXO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RXO

Insider Transactions at RXO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

In other news, Director Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 11,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $200,453.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,569.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXO. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,584,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE RXO opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. RXO has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 171.56.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. RXO had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RXO will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RXO

(Get Free Report

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.