Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) PT at GBX 614.14

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 628.17 ($7.67).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Auto Trader Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 630 ($7.70) to GBX 555 ($6.78) in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AUTO
Auto Trader Group Price Performance
About Auto Trader Group
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Auto Trader Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.