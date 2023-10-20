Brokerages Set Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO) PT at GBX 614.14

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 628.17 ($7.67).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Auto Trader Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 630 ($7.70) to GBX 555 ($6.78) in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Shares of AUTO stock opened at GBX 605.60 ($7.40) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 613.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 620.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2,445.60, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 663.60 ($8.11).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

