Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 4,166 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $181,512.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,907,618.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ciena Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $42.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $40.10 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

