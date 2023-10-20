Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Scotiabank from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Ovintiv Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:OVV opened at $50.86 on Monday. Ovintiv has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $58,428.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

