BMO Capital Markets Cuts Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $33.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered Pfizer from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.94.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $31.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.76. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

