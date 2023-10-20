International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO Sells $23,150.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $23,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
International Seaways Stock Performance
INSW opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50.
International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.66 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. Research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Seaways Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.
View Our Latest Stock Report on International Seaways
About International Seaways
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than International Seaways
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.