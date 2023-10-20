International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO Sells $23,150.00 in Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CAO James D. Small III sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $23,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,487,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW opened at $45.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $53.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.66 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 42.76% and a net margin of 57.03%. Research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

